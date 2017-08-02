WASHINGTON – Montana’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument is no longer under review, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced on Tuesday.

Zinke will recommend to President Donald Trump that no modifications be made to the monument. The monument was under review in accordance with Trump’s executive order made in April.

“Today I’m announcing the review of the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument has concluded and I am recommending to the President that no changes be made to the monument,” Zinke stated in a press release. “The monument is one of the only free-flowing areas of the Missouri that remains as Lewis and Clark saw it more than 200 years ago.”

Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument is located in central Montana and was designated in 2001. The monument encompasses 378,000 acres and is managed by the Bureau of Land Management.