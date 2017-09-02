GLASGOW-Two people were killed and several children were injured in a head-on crash near Glasgow on Tuesday morning that involved a school bus and pickup truck.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Highway 2 near Vandalia, northwest of Glasgow.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Mitch Willett said the female driver of an eastbound pickup truck completely crossed the center line and struck the westbound short bus head-on.

The posted speed limit on the two-lane highway is 70 mph, according to Willett, but the speeds of either vehicle have not been determined.

The female driver of the truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, and the male driver of the bus, who was wearing a seat belt, were both killed by the impact.

Willett said three or four kids were on the bus at the time of the crash. The kids were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment, said Willett.

The ages of the children were not released.

It’s unclear why the pickup crossed the center line, but Willett said the preliminary investigation shows the woman had been driving all morning from northwest Montana and may have been fatigued.

Willett said the female victim is from northwest Montana and the male victim is from Glasgow.

-Aja Goare reporting for MTN.