BOZEMAN – The owner of Kountz Arena, Dayle Kountz, appeared in District Court on Thursday for sentencing on animal cruelty charges.

Kountz received a two-year deferred sentence with informal probation, which means no jail time. He is eligible to have the felony charge removed from his record once his sentence is completed.

Kountz pleaded no contest to one charge of felony animal cruelty after failing to provide proper care for his injured horse, “Young Doc Bar,” in 2015. The horse lost its hoof and was later euthanized.

Kountz is required to pay a $2,500 fine plus restitution fees.

According to court documents, Kountz told the investigating deputy that he had Young Doc Bar for about 22 years. He said the horse was injured around Christmas of 2014 when he got his foot caught between panels. The foot fell off and Kountz said he was keeping the horse alive to get semen out of him for breeding. Kountz also said the calf was fine.

A veterinarian was called in and recommended both animals be put down. The investigation continued and several witnesses including a former employee shared vivid stories of Young Doc Bar with open sores, in pain and lying in feces.

One veterinarian interviewed by detectives said, “nothing could be more obvious and serious as a horse that loses its limb. The failure to provide medical care in the case of catastrophic failure of the limb in this case clearly represents inhumane and cruel treatment of the horse.”

According to the charging documents, Kountz was also convicted of animal cruelty in 1999.

MTN’s Kaitlin Corbett