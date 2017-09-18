BOZEMAN – A pair of Bozeman realtors will make their debut on HGTV this week.

Trecie Wheat Hughes and Jackie Wickens will co-host the pilot for the HGTV show called “Montana Home”.

Trecie is the designer, Jackie does construction and they renovate Montana Homes.

“We are not flipping homes, these are homes people will be living in,” said Wickens.

The interview took place at a home they renovated in Bear Canyon.

The program airs at 11 p.m. EST, 9 p.m. Mountain Time on HGTV on Tuesday.

MTN’s Chet Layman