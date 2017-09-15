(HELENA) U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte held a roundtable in Helena Friday morning to bring attention to a delayed timber project he said could have reduced the danger from a wildfire north of Lincoln.

Gianforte met at his Helena office with landowners and conservation groups that took part in planning for the Stonewall Vegetation Project. The project area covered about 24,000 acres of land in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Work would have included logging operations, prescribed burns and other methods to create a more open forest.

Tom Toman, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s director of science and planning, said that type of forest relies on occasional fires to keep it healthy. Since managers started putting out fires, he said that area has become overgrown, and that clearing some of the smaller trees and brush would make the area more hospitable for wildlife.

“When you walk through, if you just look down at your feet and say, ‘What would an elk eat?” or ‘Where would a bird build a nest here?’ you can see we don’t have healthy forests out there,” Toman said.

The Stonewall project was put on hold by a U.S. district judge earlier this year, after the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, an environmental group, filed suit. The group argued the project could threaten critical lynx habitat.

In July, the Park Creek Fire was started by a lightning strike in an area that would have been part of the Stonewall project. It eventually burned thousands of acres over nearly two months.

Gary Burnett, executive director of Blackfoot Challenge, said the project might have kept the Park Creek Fire from spreading so far.

“Would it have stopped the fire? No,” he said. “But it would allow the Forest Service to do more staging, it would have created that shaded fuel break, it would have removed some of the fuels, it would provide a better way for them to defend town.”

Gianforte called the proposal a great example of how Montana forests should be managed. He said federal procedures make it too difficult to get that type of project off the ground.

“Through a collaborative process that unfortunately took eight years, a project was designed that would have improved the habitat, reduced fire danger, protected private property, and then it was overturned by a single judge,” Gianforte said.

Gianforte also accused Alliance for the Wild Rockies and other environmental groups of not being part of the planning process for projects like Stonewall and filing lawsuits against timber projects as a “business model.”

Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said his group did participate in the Stonewall project planning, filing comments at every step of the process. He also said the Alliance does not make money through its lawsuits.

“No one claims a county attorney is doing it just to get rich when he prosecutes a criminal,” he said. “It’s his job.”

Garrity said Congress is not doing enough to ensure that the Forest Service follows proper procedures when it puts together forest management plans.

Gianforte has signed on a cosponsor to several pieces of legislation intended to make it easier for projects like Stonewall to move forward. One, called the Resilient Federal Forests Act, would speed up the federal approval process, provide more funding and put restrictions on lawsuits to block projects.