HELENA – Travelers looking to fly out of Helena have more options starting this week.

United Airlines is now flying a new, larger passenger jet between Helena and Denver. It’s a 76 seat Embraer 175.

With load capacities at times flying out of the Queen City reaching 85 to 90 percent, the larger jet is a welcome addition to the aircrafts that serve Helena.

When other communities see reductions in service, Helena is moving in the other direction.

“Quite a number of them now seeing service reductions, service eliminated completely,” said Helena Regional Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper. “So the fact that we are kind of going against that trend here in Helena and we’re seeing additional seats and larger aircraft and new aircraft…we’re very excited about that. I think it’ll be a great thing for the Helena community and this region of Montana.”

The United flight leaves for Denver each morning at 7:15 and returns to Helena each night at 8:50.