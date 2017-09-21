HELENA – A Helena man is accused of attacking an individual at a Bozeman Avenue business following a disagreement.

Steven Michael Clinch was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly entering the business and attacking an employee.

Witnesses say 28-year-old Clinch struck the victim while he was getting off of a forklift in the warehouse area of the business.

Police said the victim had several injuries to his face, including a cut over his left eye.

Clinch claimed the victim began the altercation.

The victim told police he had a confrontational phone conversation with Clinch earlier in the day.

Clinch is charged with felony aggravated burglary for entering the warehouse without permission. He was released without bond.

His defense lawyer said Clinch is a life-long Helena resident and a full-time student.