Job Description

KTVH, Cordillera Communications station in Helena, Montana, has an immediate opening for a full-time Meteorologist/Reporter to join the state’s top weather team. We are looking for a skilled communicator who has a passion for telling weather stories and an interest in general assignment reporting. You’ll need to do it all: television, digital, social networking and community outreach. Must be innovative to make connections between weather and current events. The candidate will be able to handle generating news content and share story ideas in editorial meetings. A college degree in meteorology or atmospheric science is preferred. Experience with TWC’s MAX technology and shooting, writing and editing stories will be helpful. You’ll be living and working along the Rocky Mountains with plenty of spectacular recreational opportunities.

Required Skills

Certified meteorologist is preferred. Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple priorities. Must work well in a team environment. Must have excellent writing, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills. Prior experience with shooting and editing video.

Required Experience

Entry-level candidates are eligible, but experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. Experience with WSI systems preferred.

Please email a cover letter, paper resume, and resume reel link with KTVH Meteorologist in the subject line to: jobs@ktvh.com

