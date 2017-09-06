HELENA- The long-running legal dispute between a Helena Developer and Lewis and Clark County continued in district court Tuesday.

More than two years ago, Jerry Hamlin won a $2.5 million settlement against the county for denying his application for the Red Fox Ridge Meadows subdivision at the corner of Lake Helena Drive and Canyon Ferry.

Hamlin maintains the settlement gives the 165-acre subdivision final plat approval.

However, county officials say the development needs a flood plain permit, which is separate and independent from subdivision review.

Hamlin’s attorney says his client submitted a correct and complete flood plain application in August of 2015. Hamlin maintains he should have received approval of the application 60 days after that.

Both sides are asking Judge Mike Menahan to rule in their favor.

After two hours of oral argument Tuesday morning, Judge Menahan said he’d rule in the case after lawyers file final briefs with the court. The deadline for all briefs is in five weeks.

The project includes 127 lots, 110 single family units, 125 condominium units along with three commercial lots.

Hamlin told the News Station the delays he’s experienced continue to cost him money. He said he needs to get Northwestern Energy on the site before the weather turns too cold later this year.

Hamlin says he’s been working on this project since 2006.

In 2014 a district court ruling said the County Commission arbitrarily and capriciously denied Hamlin’s subdivision application.