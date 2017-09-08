BROWNING – The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council announced that one of its longtime council members has passed away.

Aloysius “Al” Potts, also an honorary council chairman, died on Friday.

Al was born and raised in the Two Medicine area of the Blackfeet Reservation and was fluent in the tribe’s language.

“Al was a man who was revered and respected by many, including myself,” said Blackfeet Chairman Harry Barnes, “His passing leaves a huge gap in our Blackfeet community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Story continues below



The Council said, in a statement, that Al served in the U.S. Armed Forces and was honorably discharged.

He was elected to the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council for several terms in which he served as both Vice Chairman and Secretary. He was most recently the Chairman of the Honorary Council and was a member of the Little Flower Parish, serving in the choir and as Lector.

The Council added that Al was active in the community.

He is survived by his wife Margie, daughters and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services are pending.