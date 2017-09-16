HELENA- Montana Television Network (MTN) stations across the state have now raised $73,070 as part of their Montana Wildfire Relief Fund. The MTN stations will match the first $50,000 of that total.

On Friday, September 15, the fundraising drive caught the attention of Arthur Blank and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. Co-founder of The Home Depot, Blank owns the Atlanta Falcons and the Montana Sky Guest Ranch. They announced an additional $50,000 match. It started Friday evening and applies to any donation received from that point forward. The donation comes from the Guest Ranch Fund, an affiliate fund to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

MTN stations, in coordination with parent company Cordillera Communications based in St. Paul, MN and the Montana Community Foundation, launched the unprecedented fundraising campaign September 12. MTN includes KTVQ Billings, KBZK Bozeman, KXLF Butte, KRTV Great Falls, KBGF Great Falls, KTVH Helena, KXLH Helena, KAJ Kalispell and KPAX Missoula.

Through their websites MTN stations are directing donors to the Montana Community Foundation donation page. With this partnership, Montanans will be assured their contributions stay right here in Montana. In addition, MTN has dedicated substantial news time, on-air promotion, and digital advertisements.

Montana Television Network to air one-hour broadcast special

On September 23rd, 2017, MTN will air a one-hour special program to shed more light on the 2017 fire season. Content will include the need for more firefighters and funding, while highlighting the families affected by this summer’s extreme fire season.

WHAT: MTN Montana Wildfire Relief

WHEN: Saturday, September 23rd, 2017. 6pm.

WHERE: Airs on all Montana CBS Stations. Additionally, will air on NBC in Helena and Great Falls.

To donate go to: ktvh.com/wildfirefund