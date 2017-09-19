HELENA – Officials announced a new Montana National Guard program that will allow limited hunting on Fort Harrison grounds.

It’s called the Purple Heart Deer Program. Each year it will allow up to five Purple Heart recipients to hunt big game in Fort Harrison’s training area.

National Guard leaders said the program is a way to give back to the troops.

“The veterans who will take part in the Montana Purple Heart Deer Hunt have given so much to our nation that this new program is the least we can do in return,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General for Montana. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to make a reservation to participate.”

Aside from having earned a Purple Heart, hunters must also have a valid Permit to Hunt from a Vehicle from Fish, Wildlife and Parks and follow all rules for hunting in district 388.

Only one hunter will be allowed each day between Nov. 13 and Nov. 18.

“For them to be able to come out and again maybe get that big game that they weren’t otherwise able to … I think it’s a great opportunity as to the soldiers and airmen who work here at Fort Harrison and the state employees that work here as well,” General Quinn said

Reservations open on Oct. 1 and will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis. Reservations can be made by phone to Fort Harrison Range Control at 406-324-3694.