Police are looking for a woman who failed to return to the Butte Pre-Release Center.

Sammantha Kelly, 25, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

In April, Kelly was charged with a series of felony assaults after a violent altercation at the Helena skate park.

Kelly’s charges included four counts of felony assault on a minor, assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Helena police said Kelly was trying to force juveniles at the park to drink alcoholic beverages. When they refused she attacked them. She allegedly also screamed at them and pushed a 12-year-old boy off of his bike.

Court documents also stated she allegedly hit another 12-year-old in the head with a beer bottle and choked an adult female.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please notify local law enforcement.