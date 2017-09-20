BUTTE – REC Silicon in Butte announced Wednesday it is laying off 30 employees at its facility just south of Butte.

The layoffs were made for efficiency improvements and cost-cutting initiatives, according to a news release issued by the company Wednesday morning. The company plans to curtail its solar grade polysilicon product at the Butte facility due to restrictions on solar-grade polysilicon from the ongoing solar trade dispute between the U.S. and China, according to the news release.

The company was started in 1998. The reductions will bring the staff down to about 213 employees at the Butte facility.

MTN’s John Emeigh

(Image courtesy of REC website)