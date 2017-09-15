BILLINGS – Verizon customers in rural parts of Montana say the company will terminate their cell phone service Oct. 17 because they spent too much time roaming outside the company’s network.
In a letter to customers provided to MTN, Verizon stated it was cutting services to customers whose primary place of using their phones was outside the company’s service area.
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., wrote to Verizon and questioned the company’s decision.
“Given the importance of wireless communications for maintaining public safety, running a business and staying connected during emergencies, I strongly urge Verizon to reverse its decision,” he wrote.
In his letter, Tester asked whether the termination notices were limited to large data user and the specific data amount Verizon used to trigger the termination notices.According to Tester’s office, some of the customers are on the high-line. Q2 has heard from some in Hammond in southeastern Montana.
According to Tester’s office, some of the customers are on the high-line. MTN has heard from some in Hammond in southeastern Montana.
According to the customer agreement, Verizon can “change prices or any other term” of the service agreement at any time.
Verizon sent a notification to 919 customers with 2,035 lines in Montana, according to Verizon spokesperson Meagan Dorsch stated in an email.
“These customers live outside of areas where Verizon operates our own network and many of these lines use a substantial amount of data while roaming on other providers’ networks,” Dorsch said. “The roaming costs generated by these lines exceed what these consumers pay us each month.”
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., also released a statement criticizing Verizon.
“It’s unacceptable that Verizon has threatened to pull their service from rural customers,” said Daines. “This is yet another example of the rural-urban divide and choosing a bottom-line over a commitment to Montanans.”
While I don’t like to sympathize overly much with big corporations, since they tend to be very cold and impersonal to the individual’s plight and I have been burned by them myself, I can kind of see Verizon’s point in this matter. Why aren’t these affected customers using the home cellular and data services of the provider’s towers that they are constantly roaming on instead of Verizon? Probably because Verizon has offered them a better deal in the past. Roaming service is really intended to supplement a customer’s home wireless service area, not replace it entirely. In the past days of simple cellular voice service, this was tolerable. But now, in these days of huge amounts of data passing wirelessly for stuff like streaming video, gaming, etc., it has most likely become prohibitively expensive for Verizon (or any other provider for that matter), to allow continuously non-stop roaming by Verizon customers that actually live in, for instance, Nemont’s or Midrivers’ home territory outside the reach of a native Verizon tower. I get it for sure, but it certainly is bad publicity for Verizon. Lol.