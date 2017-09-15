BILLINGS – Verizon customers in rural parts of Montana say the company will terminate their cell phone service Oct. 17 because they spent too much time roaming outside the company’s network.

In a letter to customers provided to MTN, Verizon stated it was cutting services to customers whose primary place of using their phones was outside the company’s service area.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., wrote to Verizon and questioned the company’s decision.

“Given the importance of wireless communications for maintaining public safety, running a business and staying connected during emergencies, I strongly urge Verizon to reverse its decision,” he wrote.

In his letter, Tester asked whether the termination notices were limited to large data user and the specific data amount Verizon used to trigger the termination notices. According to Tester's office, some of the customers are on the high-line. Q2 has heard from some in Hammond in southeastern Montana.

According to the customer agreement, Verizon can “change prices or any other term” of the service agreement at any time.

Verizon sent a notification to 919 customers with 2,035 lines in Montana, according to Verizon spokesperson Meagan Dorsch stated in an email.

“These customers live outside of areas where Verizon operates our own network and many of these lines use a substantial amount of data while roaming on other providers’ networks,” Dorsch said. “The roaming costs generated by these lines exceed what these consumers pay us each month.”

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., also released a statement criticizing Verizon.

“It’s unacceptable that Verizon has threatened to pull their service from rural customers,” said Daines. “This is yet another example of the rural-urban divide and choosing a bottom-line over a commitment to Montanans.”

