HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol joined in on the Halloween festivities Tuesday with the third annual Trick-or-Treat with a Trooper event outside the MHP offices in Helena.

Troopers gave a tour of their patrol cars to dinosaurs, swat team members, ferries and everything in between. In addition to handing out candy, the troopers gave the kids safety lights that are reflective so they can have a fun but also safe Halloween while on the streets.

Inside MHP, civilians also handed out pencils, more candy and other goodies to the kids.

Kristin Banchero, public information officer for MHP, said Trick-or-Treat with a Trooper is perfect for parents and kids alike.

“Kids love the patrol cars, they love the lights. That’s probably the highlight of the event, and the parents appreciate the safety aspect of it. This is a safe place where kids can come get candy, safety lights, meet police officers. So it’s really a win-win for everyone involved,” Banchero said.

The event was sponsored by the Association of the Montana Troopers who provided all the candy for the event.