HELENA- A Helena man is arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with two children.

James David Freeberg is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault, alleged to have taken place between January 2015 and June 2017.

One victim, who is now ten-years-old, told a forensic interviewer she was allegedly touched by Freeberg on more than one occasion.

Freeberg allegedly told the child not to tell anyone because it was their secret.

The child told the interviewer she saw Freeberg touch another female victim who is now 11-years old.

When interviewed by law enforcement officers regarding the allegations, Freeberg denied the charges.

The maximum penalty for sexual assault is 100-years to life in the state prison. Bond in the case has been set at $50,000.