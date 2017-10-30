MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE – An airman from Malmstrom Air Force Base is lucky to be alive after he was almost shot Saturday night.

According to Frank Rosette, he had just finished paying his bills when he decided to go to bed.

“As I was getting ready to grab my phone, I heard a loud bang and my TV flew forward,” he said. “I thought at first that my TV must have exploded.”

He then realized after seeing his arm bleeding and the hole in the wall that he had been peppered by a shotgun blast.

Rosette said his neighbors and the person who had shot the gun came running after they heard him yell.

“They were checking to make sure I was okay,” Rosette said. “They asked if I wanted to call 911 and I said yes.”

Rosette said he asked if he could drive himself to the hospital once the ambulance arrived since he only sustained superficial injuries, but they wouldn’t let him as he had just been shot.

Rosette didn’t realize how bad it could have been until he got home from the hospital.

“If I would have been six inches forward grabbing my phone, I would have taken a direct point blank shot to the rib cage,” he said. “That would have been trouble too. I am definitely counting my blessings that all I got was some superficial wounds. Those cuts and bruises will heal up in a complete of days.”

20-year-old Gavin Key was charged with criminal endangerment for discharging the firearm.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said Key is also facing a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.