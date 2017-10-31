POTOMAC – A 21-year-old man from Salmon, Idaho was killed on Monday after his vehicle was struck by an elk that was hit by another vehicle and sent flying into the air.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Highway 200 just west of Potomac. They said a Toyota Scion being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Great Falls when struck an elk that entered the roadway. The animal was sent airborne.

The elk then struck a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck driven by the 21-year-old man from Idaho. MHP reports the pickup truck then went off the roadway and hit several embankments.

The driver of the truck was declared dead on the scene. The woman from Great Falls was taken to St. Patrick Hospital to be checked out, but was not hurt in the crash.

Both drivers involved were wearing seatbelts, and no alcohol or drugs are suspected.

MTN’s Augusta McDonnell