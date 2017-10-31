GREAT FALLS – A group of delegates from Armenia are touring Montana to get a closer look at how state government works.

On Tuesday, they met with members of the Great Falls Rotary Club to speak about their country, along with what they have learned here in the United States.

The five Armenian delegates, along with a U.S. Ambassador and an interpreter, arrived in Great Falls to explore the best practices for government.

During their time in Great Falls, they will gain first-hand exposure to America’s democratic government and free market system.

They will be spending their days meeting local, state and federal attorneys.

“I am here so I can share my experiences and get to know the culture of America, specific roles that the civil society parliament have that lead to productive and successful corporation, which leads to a democratic and more transparent government,” said Lusine Eksuzyan.

“Hopefully they will be able to go home with some of the best practices that allow them to go forward and write law to help Armenia develop in a positive direction,” said Brian Nosich of the Great Falls Advisory Commission on International Relationships

The group will also visit Helena and Missoula during their time in Montana.

Armenia is a landlocked country with Turkey to the west and Georgia to the north, with a population of about 3 million.

MTN’s Elizabeth Transue