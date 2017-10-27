GREAT FALLS- According to Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute, a new cancer treatment system at their facility adds a non-invasive alternative to surgery.

The Institute is the first in the region to acquire the Varian Edge Radiosurgery System.

Benefis health officials said the system brings advanced radiation oncology treatment options to the state and delivers treatments with more accuracy while reducing treatment times.

They added the Varian EDGE also allows oncologists more control over dose distribution to tumors, or other areas of the body with detected radiation, during treatment.

The first procedure using the Varian EDGE took place on Monday.

The system cost $4 million. $1 million came from donors from the Benefis Foundation.