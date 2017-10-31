WASHINGTON – A Bozeman sixth grade will have the honor of lighting this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Ridley Brandmayr was selected by Montana’s U.S. Senator Jon Tester, according to a press release.

The lighting will take place on Dec. 6 at the annual holiday ceremony in Washington.

“Ridley has shown incredible strength, determination, perseverance, and passion,” said Tester. “Ridley will represent Montana well.”

Story continues below



Earlier this year, Ridley tragically lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident. Despite the accident, Ridley has continued swimming and playing music.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. and light the Capitol Christmas tree,” said Ridley, 11, who enjoys hunting, fishing, swimming and playing his cello. “I am honored that Senator Tester reached out to me, and I’m excited to represent Montana.”

The Christmas tree comes from the Kootenai National Forest in northwest Montana this year. The tree will travel across the country making various stops along the way before making its way to Washington.

The truck will travel by way of Whitewood Transport, a Billings-based trucking company. The 70-foot-tall tree will be cut on Nov. 8 and make the more than 2,300 mile journey to the Capitol.

The stops will include Montana the towns- Whitefish, Missoula, Helena, Great Falls and Glasgow – along with stops in North Dakota, Kentucky and West Virginia. The stops will allow people across the country to sign the wrapping on the truck.

The Kootenai National Forest and Choose Outdoors are sponsoring the lighting ceremony, which is free, and open to the public.

The last time a tree was selected from the Kootenai National Forest was in 1989 and it was an Engelmann Spruce. The last time a tree came out of Montana was 2008.

Below is a list of scheduled stops:

Monday, November 13

· Eureka

· Whitefish

Tuesday, November 14

· Libby

· Troy

· Trout Creek

Wednesday, November 15

· Thompson Falls

· Missoula

Thursday, November 16

· Helena

· Great Falls

Friday, November 17

· Fort Belknap

· Glasgow

Saturday, November 18

· Glendive

· Dickinson, ND

Sunday, November 19

· Grand Forks, ND

· Browns Valley, MN

Monday, November 20

· Kansas City, MO

Tuesday, November 21

· Springfield, MO

Wednesday, November 22

· Poplar Bluff, MO

· Paducah, KY

Sunday, November 26

· Joint Base Andrews, MD