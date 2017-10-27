BUTTE – In the span of one week, a former police officer from Anaconda and a former officer from Butte took their own lives. These tragedies shed light on a profession that can take a serious physical and mental toll.

“Law enforcement is one of the most noble careers you can choose. It’s probably one of the most rewarding careers you can choose, but it’s also a career that can take a lot out of you as you progress through your career,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

The group Badge of Life reports 108 cops committed suicide nationally in 2016. The reasons may vary, but law enforcement can be a difficult and highly stressful occupation.

“You see so much trauma, that sometimes it’s not really apparent to you that it’s affected you and then you think about a year later or two years later or maybe you drive past the scene and kind of flashback to that incident where it occurred,” Lester said.

The sheriff said after a traumatic incident officers go through what they call critical incident stress debriefing and more officers are willing to seek counseling if they’re having troubles at work.

“And in the old days I think there was a little bit of ‘well, I don’t want to call the Employee Assistance Program because it might be perceived that I’m weak,’ and I don’t think that’s there anymore. I think it’s officers and law enforcement in general realizing that it’s not only physically dangerous, but it’s also dangerous to your mental makeup,” Lester said.

The sheriff added that he will miss his fellow officer and friend Tim Tracy.

“I rode with Tim when he first started and he was on the SWAT team with me for a number of years and you look back at those memories and there’s an awful lot of happy times in there where he was true Timmy. And he was a guy that wore his heart on his sleeve and would do anything he could for you,” Lester said.

Taking care of their own. Butte police will conduct a memorial procession after Tracy’s funeral Monday morning.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN News