HELENA- The Helena Chamber of Commerce says the tree that adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. will stop in Helena.

This year the tree is being cut from the Kootenai National Forest in northwest Montana. It will be then be trucked more than 2,000 miles on its trip to the nation’s capital.

The tree will be in front of the Montana State Capitol building on November 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Governor Steve Bullock, Helena Mayor Jim Smith, and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox will speak. The event will also serve as a Thanksgiving-themed food drive for the Helena Food Share.

The Capitol Christmas tree will stop in more than 15 different cities before it is lit up on them in front of the U.S. Capitol building.

Ornaments created by Montanans will decorate the tree.