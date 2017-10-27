CODY, WYO- The Park County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are jointly investigating the death of an adult female grizzly bear northwest of Cody Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Powell resident Christopher Queen, 48, was elk hunting in the Little Sunlight Basin when the incident occurred. Queen, who is a game warden with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, was off-duty at the time.

Queen said he was returning to his horses at dusk approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he came upon a grizzly sow with three cubs.

Upon seeing him, the sow initiated what Queen recognized as a “bluff charge” which is when a bear or other large animal moves aggressively toward a threat then abruptly stops without attacking.

Queen told investigators he slowly backed away believing the sow would return to her cubs and move on.

But, after returning to her cubs, the sow exhibited even more aggressive behavior.

Suddenly, the animal lowered its head and fully charged.

Queen said he fired his rifle at the charging grizzly, killing it just a few feet from where he stood.

Park County sheriff Scott Steward said the agency was asked by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to conduct the investigation in conjunction with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

“This maintains the integrity of the investigation and eliminates even the perception of impropriety,” Steward said.

Investigators are assisted by members of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, including bear experts, who are assessing the condition of the cubs. They will continue monitoring their status.

The investigation is ongoing.

-Steele Stephens reporting for MTN News