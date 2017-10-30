UPDATE: Just after GFPD reported a missing child the child was found, according to officers.

The child was found safe, but officers were still looking for the vehicle.

The child was found at the Best Western Heritage Inn, according to several witnesses, and several patrol cars and officers were at the scene a short time later.

Carlena Kee, who works at the hotel, told MTN that a housekeeper “Found the child sitting in a chair by our work office and another housekeeper took him down to the front desk; that is when they proceeded to look for the child’s parent(s) or who he belonged to; after that, the cops were called.”

We do not yet know the circumstances of the theft, such as whether the driver of the car was forced out by the suspect, or if the child had been left unattended.

The GFPD has declined to release any other information at this point, but said that more details will be released later on Monday.

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Police Department issued the following community alert at 11:59 a.m. on Monday:

COMMUNITY ALERT – Missing Child! We are looking for a black Chevrolet Malibu bearing Montana license plate BZA-414.

The vehicle was stolen with a one-year-old child inside.

Please immediately CALL 911 IF YOU SEE THIS VEHICLE.

We will update you as we get more information.

