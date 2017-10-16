HELENA – The Helena-Lewis and Clark County 911 Center is reaching out to the community to remind people that 911 is meant for emergencies only.

Dispatch said that they will always assist people in need, but ask that the public use the non-emergency number if the situation isn’t dire.

Dispatch told MTN that they will often field calls from people asking when their power or television services will be restored

They say they’ve had callers report a cow on the side of the road and ask for the phone numbers of pizza restaurants.

Lead dispatcher Zach Slattery said that pocket dialing is another hurdle dispatch has to deal with.

“Cell phones and pocket dials take time and resources,” said Slattery. “Because if we can get a possible location from the handset we still are required to make contact with those people by taking time and calling them back. “

911 should only be used in the case of fires, crimes in progress, car crashes and medical emergencies.

For all other services please call the non-emergency lines listed below.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff (406) 442-7883

City of Helena Police (406) 447-8461