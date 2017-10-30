(EAST HELENA) East Helena School District leaders have narrowed the list of possible names for their newest elementary school.

The district announced three proposed names: Prickly Pear Elementary, Sleeping Giant Elementary and Creekside Elementary.

Leaders have opened an online poll, where anyone can vote for their favorite choice. The survey will be open until Nov. 8. It’s available here.

The East Helena school board will make a final decision on the new school’s name. Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said that decision could come as soon as their next meeting on Nov. 13.

Whitmoyer said now is the right time for the district to start thinking about the new school’s identity.

The school is currently under construction on land just north of Radley Elementary School. In May, East Helena voters approved a $12 million bond issue to pay for it. It will hold first- and second-graders, to reduce overcrowding at Radley and Eastgate Elementary.

District leaders hope to open the new school in time for the 2018 school year.