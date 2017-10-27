GREAT FALLS- Montana residents can drop off unused prescription drugs at the Montana Highway Patrol District II building in Great Falls on Saturday for Drug Take Back day.

The event helps prevent pill abuse and theft by helping people rid their homes of unused prescription drugs.

According to Attorney General Tim Fox, over 4,300 pounds of prescription drugs were safely disposed of at a take-back event in April.

Illegal drugs, chemotherapy drugs, needles, sharps, thermometers, oxygen containers, pressurized canisters, and radioactive substances will not be accepted.

There will be 24 Take Back locations across Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol District II building is located at 812 14th Street North.

For a complete list of all the drug take-back events across Montana click here.