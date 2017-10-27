HELENA – A 14-year-old student from East Valley Middle School is accused of making threats toward the school and other classmates.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN News a concerned parent alerted law enforcement to the threat.

The student is alleged to have posted generic pictures of guns with the threats.

Deputy’s responded and searched the juvenile’s home, but no guns were discovered.

Sheriff Dutton said investigators did locate a list of specific names that the juvenile allegedly planned to kill.

East Helena Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer sent an email to parents about the “inappropriate Snapchat conversation.”

Whitmoyer said the school tightened security today with deputy’s from the Sheriff’s Office and East Helena Police Department on scene.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Deputy County Attorney, the juvenile has been charged with assault with a weapon, a felony. He has been released to the custody of his parents.

The juvenile is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 8.