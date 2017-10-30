HELENA – With cold weather setting in, the city of Helena wants to remind residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO 2 ) detectors and inspect their chimneys.

Helena city officials recommend having chimneys checked and cleaned professionally every year. Experts say chimneys could have nests built in them by animals leftover from the summer or they could have deteriorated. Deterioration is especially the case in older buildings.

Chief Building Official Jon Pallister says that blockages can lead to fire robbing the home of combustion air which can have serious consequences.

“What can happen there is you’ll end up with a carbon monoxide issue potentially which has over 4,000 deaths a year annually,” said Pallister.

CO 2 is the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in America and is virtually undetectable without using detection technology.

Daylight savings time is a great time to replace CO 2 and smoke detector batteries and ensure the detectors are working. The filters for gas heating in things such as furnaces should be checked as well.

