HELENA – A fire destroyed a cabin near Canyon Ferry on Tuesday Morning.

Tri-Lakes Fire Chief Bob Drake says the cabin, located off of West Shore Drive near Canyon Ferry, is a total loss.

The fire was reported at 8 a.m. by someone from across the lake.

Drake said the fire presented three main challenges. Access to the windy narrow West Shore drive proved difficult for firefighters. Crews were concerned because they didn’t have access to the lake and caution over contamination of invasive species meant they had to bring in water from a storage tank about a mile away. There was also a concern of potential wildfires because of the dry grass and trees in the area, so DNRC had to do water drops.

No injuries were reported and Drake says the cause of the fire has not been determined.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Video credit: Peter Carparelli