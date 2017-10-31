HELENA (AP) — Montana’s only female governor will be honored at the state Capitol and in Butte this week.

A “Celebration of Life” for Judy Martz will be held Saturday at the Butte Civic Center, starting at 11 a.m. The Martz family says anyone is welcome.

The cremated remains of Martz will be escorted Friday from Butte to Helena by the Montana Highway Patrol and officers from the Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to her from 9 and 4:30 p.m. in the Capitol’s rotunda.

A memorial service will be held for Martz at the Butte Civic Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The service will be led by Martz’s nephew, Rob Crippen.

Story continues below



Martz, a Republican, died Monday at her home in Rocker. She was 74. Martz had been battling pancreatic cancer.

She served as governor from 2001 to 2004.