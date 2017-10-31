UPDATE (5:37 p.m.) – GFPD tweeted shortly after reports of a man with a rifle near the Great Falls Target store that the report was unfounded.

Why all the lights and sirens you ask..unsubstantiated report of man with a gun near 20th St and 10th Ave S. — Great Falls Police (@GFPD_MT) October 31, 2017

GREAT FALLS – Police officers are investigating reports of a man with a rifle behind the Target store in Great Falls.

The initial report was made just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

At least five GFPD patrol vehicles were seen rushing to the area. In addition, Montana Highway Patrol officers are at the scene.

The shopping complex is on 10th Avenue South between 20th Street and 23rd Street.

We have received unconfirmed reports that the University of Providence – located directly south of the shopping center – has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated as we get more information.