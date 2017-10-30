There are several events happening around Helena on Halloween.
Here is a schedule of some of the things happening Tuesday:
Little Tykes Trick or Treat
Downtown Helena at 1 p.m.
Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt (in conjunction with Little Tykes Trick or Treat)
Great Northern Town Center
Candy Jam 2017
Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds 5 p.m.
Broadwater Halloween Bash featuring DJ Mr. E
Broadwater Hot Springs 6 to 10 p.m.
East Helena’s 13th Annual Fright Night
Main Street Park 5 p.m.
3rd Annual Trick or Treat with a Trooper
Montana Highway Patrol 2550 Prospect Ave. 3 to 5 p.m.
Halloween Night Haunted Halloween Experience 2017!
Spring Meadow Resources 1225 Motor Ave. 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Community Trick or Treat
Big Sky Care Center 6 to 7:30 p.m.