There are several events happening around Helena on Halloween.

Here is a schedule of some of the things happening Tuesday:

Little Tykes Trick or Treat

Downtown Helena at 1 p.m.

Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt (in conjunction with Little Tykes Trick or Treat)

Great Northern Town Center

Candy Jam 2017

Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds 5 p.m.

Broadwater Halloween Bash featuring DJ Mr. E

Broadwater Hot Springs 6 to 10 p.m.

East Helena’s 13th Annual Fright Night

Main Street Park 5 p.m.

3rd Annual Trick or Treat with a Trooper

Montana Highway Patrol 2550 Prospect Ave. 3 to 5 p.m.

Halloween Night Haunted Halloween Experience 2017!

Spring Meadow Resources 1225 Motor Ave. 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Community Trick or Treat

Big Sky Care Center 6 to 7:30 p.m.