HELENA – Halloween is right around the corner and many homeowners will have buckets of candy for trick or treaters, but not every home is safe to trick or treat.

MTN spoke with Sarah Reil, a probation parole officer in Billings.

Reil suggested people visit Montana’s registered sex offender website before they head out Tuesday night for candy and treats.

“Community safety is important, we want to go over strict rules with registered sex offenders in neighborhoods, these conditions keep the community safe,” said Reil.

For Halloween, Reil said the Department of Corrections informs sex offenders not to decorate their residences, keep their patio lights off, and not to answer the door if someone knocks.

“I mean, it’s definitely public information, you know. I have a little one, and it’s nice to know if there are any sex offenders in your neighborhood,” said Reil.

Sex offenders follow strict guidelines at all times, but especially times like Halloween where children are out. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton reiterated the importance of using the tools available.

“If you are going to a new neighborhood, get on the website, look at the convicted sex offenders, avoid those houses. Don’t go there. If a house doesn’t have a light on it, don’t go there,” said Dutton.

Dutton also recommends parents check their child’s candy bag. If your child receives a homemade treat and you as a parent don’t know made it or where it came from, throw it away.

Dutton said people should also use caution with any prop weapons and costumes.

“If you are using a weapon such as a knife or a gun, and dressing up as a bad guy, jumping out and trying to scare someone, remember this is Montana. Often times people do carry concealed weapons,” said Dutton.

Dutton highly recommends parents go with their children when trick-or-treating and drivers be extra vigilant at night.