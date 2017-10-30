HELENA – A suspect with a revoked driver’s license was arrested after a car crash early Monday morning.

Brandon Delor Dumond is charged with Felony Fourth Aggravated DUI along with misdemeanor no proof of insurance and failure to give notice of a crash.

Helena Police say Dumond was allegedly at the wheel of a vehicle that skidded through the intersection of Lawrence and Madison, crashing into a parked vehicle at about 1:15 Monday morning.

Dumond allegedly left the scene on foot without telling anyone about what happened.

A Helena police officer found him about a block away from the crash scene. Court documents say when the officer found him he smelled like alcohol and has glossy eyes.

Charging documents say Dumond’s driver’s license is revoked and he has three prior DUI convictions along with the three prior convictions for Aggravated DUI.

Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.