HELENA – A Helena suspect faces as many as four life in prison sentences for sexual assault and sex without consent with a teenage girl.

John Wesley Buchanan was seen via video in Lewis and Clark Justice Court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said between January 2015 and September 2017, 47-year-old Buchanan had repeated sexual contact with a female beginning when she was approximately 14 years old.

The victim said the incidents began when she was in middle school.

Buchanan’s defense attorney told Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley that his client denies all the allegations.

Buchanan’s lawyer asked for a lowered bond, since his client has Stage 3 cancer.

Swingley set bond at $100,000 and asked the defense to provide proof of medical treatment.

The charges in the case include felony sexual assault and three counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent. All four charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.