(HELENA) Wilmot Collins has lived in the Helena area for 23 years. In that time, he says he’s seen issues in the community that haven’t received enough attention from the city government. Now, he wants to bring attention to those issues as Helena’s mayor.

“The city government should be the voice, the city government should be the ears, and the city government should be the moral leader of the city,” Collins said. “They should listen to the people, they should deliberate, and they should execute.”

Collins says one of his top priorities is increasing funding for public safety in Helena. He says the police and fire departments don’t have enough staffing to keep up with the increased call loads they’re seeing as the city grows.

“What would you do if you called 911 for a firefighter or police, and the response was ‘We’ll get to you when we can’? How would you feel? How would you react?” he asked. “We need to fully fund the safety of this community.”

Collins, a child protection specialist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, also wants to focus on addressing homelessness in Helena, especially among veterans and among teenagers.

“They’re in our community; they’re part of this community,” he said. “Let’s work on ways to see how best we can solve those problems. Those are issues that we just put on the back burner. We can’t do that anymore.”

He says bringing more businesses into Helena will make it possible to address these other issues. He wants to work closely with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce on ways to attract more economic development to the community.

Collins is running against incumbent Helena Mayor Jim Smith. He is part of a self-described “progressive slate” of city candidates, along with city commission candidate Heather O’Loughlin and incumbent Commissioner Andres Haladay.

Collins says, if he’s elected, he plans to be a decisive leader for Helena.

“Nobody goes to school to learn how to run for public office,” he said. “Most times, you see something, you get passionate about it, and you get out there and get it done. And I know I can get it done.”

Ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 18, and must be returned by Nov. 7.