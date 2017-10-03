HELENA – Local law enforcement officers have identified the suspect involved in a high-speed chase that ended on North Montana Avenue Monday.

Carlyn Sue Lewis has been detained in the county jail pending a justice court initial appearance.

Officers said it appears as though Lewis was trying to drive a pickup truck into the front doors of Capital High School Monday morning by driving through the school parking lot at a high rate of speed.

One school official told law officers he “braced for impact” when he saw the truck driving toward the front doors of the school.

Lewis then allegedly led officers on a chase from the school through the north valley. Speeds reached between 80 to 90 mph, often on the wrong side of the road.

At one point during the chase, law enforcement tried to stop the truck Lewis was driving with spike strips. Lewis drove through them, into a field and then back onto pavement, traveling south on North Montana.

She was eventually stopped when an MHP Trooper forced her truck into a power pole on the 5500 block of North Montana.

Lewis then allegedly ignored numerous verbal commands from law enforcement to exit the vehicle. A Helena Police officer had to smash the truck’s windshield with a baton to get Lewis out of the vehicle.

Once pulled from the truck, officers said they found a fresh injection mark on Lewis’ arm.

She told investigators she had been kidnapped by the truck and she was not the driver.

Officers are recommending a series of charges against the 44-year-old, including criminal endangerment, reckless driving, DUI and obstructing a peace officer.