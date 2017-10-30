PULLMAN, Wash. – Police continue to investigate an assault involving a University of Montana football player in Pullman, Wash.

Pullman police chief Gary Jenkins told MTN News that they are still interviewing witnesses involved in the altercation that involved Griz football player Justin Strong that happened Saturday, Oct. 21 in Pullman, Wash

The 22-year-old is accused of second-degree assault, stemming from a what Pullman police call a “citizen dispute”. Strong maintains he acted in self-defense.

In the booking report, Strong told police that he was breaking up a fight with 23-year-old Bradly Meyring at a house party.

Strong said he was hit from behind and blamed Meyring. Police reported Strong had swelling to his right eye and a cut on his lip.

Strong reported he left the party and encountered Meyring, who he said put up his fists. Strong said he hit Meyring in self-defense. Strong told police Meyring attempted to get up, but Strong hit him again.

Police found Meyring bleeding heavily on the roadway. Meyring was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital and was later airlifted to a Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with a fractured skull and hematoma.

Jenkins said they identified a suspect that was with Strong the night of the assault, saying he is also a Griz football player, but would not release the name of the player.

Jenkins said the investigation is taking longer because they are interviewing witnesses in Montana and Washington. He said the University of Montana Police Department is assisting with the witness interviews.

Jenkins hopes to have an update on the case later this week.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty