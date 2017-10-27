HELENA – A District Court judge says author Jon Krakauer should be able to access some of the University of Montana’s records as he investigates a 2013 rape case at the university, but only after the records have been edited.

Krakauer has been seeking the records concerning the handling of rape allegations against former Grizzlies quarterback Jordan Johnson, whose case was among the counterpoint of the UM rapes scandal. Krakauer had focused on the case in his book “Missoula”, which was written without complete access to the reports from the Commissioner of Higher Education.

The state has continually argued against the record’s release, arguing the “unnamed student” has a right to privacy.

But in the new ruling by Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan, the judge says UM is a public institution, and the student was a “public representative” of the University because of the paid scholarships he received to play football.

However, the judge is giving the state a chance to redact some of the records before they are released.

In a Missoula appearance after the book’s release, Krakauer said he was committed to access the records and would consider writing a new edition of “Missoula” at some point in the future.

-Dennis Bragg reporting for MTN