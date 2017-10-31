HELENA – Middle School and High School student leaders from across the state were recognized Tuesday at the 24th annual LEAD Montana Conference.

The conference for Jobs for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) students offered workshops to teach leadership, team building and networking skills.

JMG is a program offered through Montana schools allowing students to take the lead on planning projects centered on civic responsibility, leadership, social interaction, academic performance and professionalism.

This year’s conference had the largest attendance ever with 325 students participating.

Montana’s Lt. Governor Mike Cooney, who spoke at the awards luncheon, said it’s an honor and a privilege to recognize the state’s future leaders.

Cooney added that he loves having the opportunity to impart some aged wisdom upon the students and says he learns just as much from them each year.

JMG alumnus and this year’s keynote speaker Cory Buckley said the program was invaluable to his success in the workforce.

“It does help so many students, it helped me tremendously,” said Buckley, “I know that it’s changing lives, it’s helping people and I just think we need to get behind it.”

Hayley Payment of Paris Gibson Education Center in Great Falls said the program is responsible for her being more confident in herself and being prepared to enter the workforce.

“Last year I’d have never been able to stand in front of a microphone,” said Payment, “But the skills I’ve learned have made much more sure of myself.”

For more information about the Jobs for Montana’s Graduates program click here.