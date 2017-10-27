GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom Air Force Base is commemorating the first Minuteman missile, which was placed on alert 55 years ago.

In 1962, Alpha-06 was the first missile in the 10th Strategic Missile Squadron’s launch facilities to be on alert.

Malmstrom was the first wing to have a missile placed on strategic alert during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Alpha-06 is also known as President John Kennedy’s ‘Ace In The Hole.’

According to 10th Missile Squadron Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mark Kasayka, the airmen of Malmstrom are honored to be a part of the nation’s heritage.

“This weapon system is still safe, secure, and effective as it was back then,” he said. “I look forward as to what is going to happen in the future as we go forward with the ground base strategic deterrent. I know that the men and women of the missile wing are going to continue to support and sustain this system out to 2027 or when the ground base strategic deterrent comes online.”

Airmen also learned about the history of Alpha-06 as they marked the achievement.