(HELENA) A Wolf Creek-area man accused of assaulting his neighbor after the neighbor shot his two dogs made his first appearance in court Monday.

David Lee Meyer is charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and tampering with a communication device, a misdemeanor.

Court documents say Meyer’s neighbor shot the dogs Friday, after they came onto his property. The neighbor told investigators Meyer came onto the property, ran up to him, then punched him, tackled him and pushed his thumb into his eye. The neighbor also said Meyer had thrown his cell phone away.

According to court documents, Meyer told deputies the neighbor had pushed him first, starting a fight.

Investigators said Friday the two men had been in an ongoing dispute over the dogs.

Sheriff Dutton reported that deputies had previously been called out to the property and that the dogs had allegedly killed chickens in the past.

During Monday’s appearance, Meyer’s attorney, Greg Beebe, said the court documents didn’t reflect the incident correctly, and that Meyer acted in self-defense.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley agreed to release Meyer ahead of his next court appearance, on the condition that he have no contact with his neighbor. Beebe told the judge Meyer had no criminal history and was not likely to leave the area.

One of the dogs shot died, the other had to undergo surgery. The condition of that dog is unknown at this time.