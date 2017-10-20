EKALAKA – Authorities in eastern Montana said Friday that the man accused of killing his twin brother on Thursday has been found dead of an apparent suicide.

The Carter County Sheriff told Newell Broadcasting Corp. in Baker that authorities are no longer searching for Eric Carlson, who allegedly killed his brother.

The victim has been identified as Travis Carlson.

Authorities were at the scene on Tie Creek Road, a few miles west of the North Dakota border, throughout Friday morning.

The scene is about 33 miles southeast of Ekalaka.

Few details have been released, but Newell Broadcasting Corp. reports that the murder happened around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim’s cause of death is unknown.

-Aja Goare reporting for MTN