HELENA- The Montana Department of Transportation has decided to decommission all airway beacons except the MacDonald Pass beacon.

MDT received 125 written comments and held three public meetings across the state to hear recommendations on the beacons.

Director of MDT Mike Tooley announced Thursday, Oct. 26 that it was in the state’s best interest to decommission the beacons.

MDT cites navigational technology advancements have made the beacons obsolete.

The beacons will be phased out over the next few years, and anyone wishing to assume ownership and responsibility of any beacon can contact MDT’s Aeronautics Division.

M-D-T historian Jon Axline says that the department is making sure the historical significance of the beacons is preserved.

“We do realize the beacons are historically important and that we have started the process of documenting all of them before anything happens so we’ll have as good of a historic record as we possibly can,” said Axline.

The MacDonald Pass beacon is a registered historic landmark and will remain operational through 2021 while MDT searches for someone to take over the running of the beacon.

The beacon was built in 1935 and completed the Northern Transcontinental Airway route.

MDT Aeronautics Division Administrator Debbie Alke says that since the 1970’s Montana was the only state in the U.S. to operate nighttime airway beacons.