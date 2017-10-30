UPDATE (4:02 p.m.) – The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon that the two missing hunters from Missoula have been found safe.

They said that the 18 and 20-year-old hunters were found at approximately 1 p.m. in good health. They were not in need of medical attention. The hunters said they became lost and decided to stop walking once it became dark.



MCSO also issued several reminders on safety precautions they urge hunters to take this season:

PLEASE make sure if you’re heading out into the woods let someone know where you are going and don’t venture from that plan unless you make the necessary notifications.

Story continues below



Be PREPARED to be out in the woods overnight in cold temperatures

Pack food and water

On another note, the reason we don’t give specific information during these search efforts is because people, even if it’s just a few, entering the search area can complicate all efforts, especially when using infrared technology.

Lastly and most importantly, THANK YOU to Two Bear Air, the US Forest Service and the SAR volunteers who give their time to help those in need. You are all amazing and your services are invaluable.

MISSOULA – The Missoula County Search and Rescue team is searching for two hunters that have not returned from their hunting trip.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the hunters’ vehicle has been located in the Nine Mile Prairie area, west of Missoula.

Two Bear Air has been paged to help search and rescue crews, deputies and members of the U.S. Forest Service are on foot and in vehicles searching for two Missoula men.

The men were supposed to return on Sunday by 3 p.m.