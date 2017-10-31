MISSOULA – A Missoula man who was convicted of drugging and raping several girls between the ages of 12 and 17 was sentenced to 100 years in Montana State Prison.

Erik Nugent, 47, appeared in Missoula County district court on Monday before Judge Karen Townsend.

Prosecutor Ryan Mickelson said he was convicted of 14 felony counts, including multiple counts of distribution of dangerous drugs, sexual intercourse without consent, sex abuse of children and sexual assault.

Due to the nature of Nugent’s offenses and how he went about his ‘criminal design,’ prosecutors requested that he be denied an opportunity for parole, which Judge Townsend acquiesced.

The crimes Nugent was convicted of occurred between January of 2015 and September of 2016, with nine known victims whom he provided drugs to or assaulted, Mickelson said.

Nugent’s defense requested that he receive 100 years with 70 suspended, but that was denied. Nugent was designated as a Tier III sexual offender and designated as a sexually violent predator.

-Augusta McDonnell reporting for MTN News