HELENA – Montana leaders issued statements following the passing of Montana’s first and only female governor, Judy Martz.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said, “Today, Montana lost a dedicated public servant, a valuable stateswoman, and an all-around good person. As a former Olympian, successful businesswoman and Montana’s first female governor, Judy Martz achieved many great accomplishments throughout her life. Governor Martz was a longtime friend and will be missed by many. My heart goes out to her family during this time.”

Governor Steve Bullock issued a statement as well.

“Lisa and I join Montanans in honoring the life and legacy of Governor Judy Martz, Montana’s first female governor,” said Bullock. “While she will always leave her mark in our history as a trailblazer for women, we will also remember the spirited enthusiasm she brought both in her service to Montanans and through her lifelong love for our state.”

Montana’s Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines also issued a statement Monday afternoon.

“Governor Martz was a woman of grit and faith who fearlessly blazed new trails from the Olympics to the Governor’s Mansion. Judy was rarely seen without a pin of the humble turtle on her lapel and would often invoke a saying that embodied her fearlessness and courage ‘Behold the turtle, he only moves forward when his neck’s stuck out’. Cindy and I wish her and her family prayers during this time.”

Montana’s Democrat U.S. Senator responded to Martz’s passing.

“Governor Judy Martz shattered the glass ceiling at our state’s Capitol showing young women all across Montana what’s possible if you work hard. Judy’s faith, persistence and leadership are a hallmark of her lasting legacy.”

Tester served as Senate Minority Leader in the Montana Legislature when Martz was Governor.

State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a statement Monday afternoon.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Governor Martz. In the end, Judy fought an unwavering battle and embodied the courageous strength of a Montana leader. Her dedication to serving Montana is one of the many reasons that I am proud to have known her. As the history books are updated, Montana students will learn of the many life accomplishments of our first female Governor.” Arntzen said.

Congressmen Greg Gianforte issued a statement Monday evening.

“Today, Montana lost a trailblazing leader,” Gianforte said. “Judy had a tremendous heart for our state and cared deeply for all Montanans. She will be missed.”